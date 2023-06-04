McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
With the series finale beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET, the 36-year-old McCutchen is on the bench in what most likely amounts to a veteran's day off. Bryan Reynolds will get a day out of the outfield and replace McCutchen as the Bucs' designated hitter.
