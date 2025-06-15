default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

McCutchen will get a chance to catch his breath in the series finale after he had started in each of the Pirates' previous eight games. Alexander Canario will pick up a start in right field while Bryan Reynolds gets a day off from playing defense and occupies McCutchen's usual spot at designated hitter.

More News