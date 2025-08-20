Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting rest Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
In what's becoming a regular occurrence since the All-Star break, McCutchen will get a breather for the day game after a night game. With McCutchen on the bench, Bryan Reynolds will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter.
