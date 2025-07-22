Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting Tuesday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
McCutchen appears to be getting a routine breather after he had started in each of the Bucs' first four games out of the All-Star break while going 4-for-15 with a double and two walks. Bryan Reynolds will get a day off from patrolling right field and will replace McCutchen at designated hitter.
