McCutchen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs due to a sore right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Derek Shelton downplayed most of the concern about the injury, noting that McCutchen is day-to-day and is just receiving an additional game off to manage the elbow issue. With McCutchen sitting for the second straight contest, rookie Henry Davis will get another look as the Pirates' designated hitter.