The Pirates activated McCutchen from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The veteran will return after taking some time off to manage right elbow discomfort -- something he's been battling since at least mid-June. McCutchen, in the midst of a resurgent campaign (.808 OPS), will slot back into his customary No. 3 spot in the lineup against lefty Alex Wood against the Giants on Sunday. Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.