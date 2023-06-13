McCutchen is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.
This appears to be a planned day of rest for the 36-year-old McCutchen. Bryan Reynolds is taking a turn as the Pirates' designated hitter while Connor Joe, Jack Suwinski and Josh Palacios start across the outfield.
