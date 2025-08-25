Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Receiving rest Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
The Pirates will give McCutchen a routine day off after he had been included in the starting nine in each of the last three contests. With McCutchen taking a seat, Bryan Reynolds will get a day off from playing right field but will stick in the lineup at designated hitter.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Drives in four in rout•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Receiving breather Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting rest Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Resting Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Picks up five RBI in defeat•