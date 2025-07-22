Kelly has a 1.73 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 64:17 K:BB in 62.1 innings over his last 12 starts across High-A and Double-A.

A hard-throwing, undersized (5-foot-10, 183 pounds) righty from Aruba, Kelly is having a breakout year in his age-21 campaign. He was promoted from High-A Greensboro to Double-A Altoona on June 24, and while his strikeout rate has dipped slightly from 30.4 percent to 28.6 percent and his walk rate has bumped up from 7.4 percent to 9.1 percent, Kelly has still been one of the best starting pitchers in the Eastern League. Kelly got into improved shape this past offseason and has been regularly touching triple digits with his fastball while showing a true three-pitch mix. He still needs to refine his changeup, but as long as Kelly continues to throw enough strikes, he has a chance to be a high-strikeout mid-rotation starter on the strength of his fastball.