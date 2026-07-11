Pirates' Brandon Eisert: Shipped to Pittsburgh

The White Sox traded Eisert and Jacob Gonzalez to the Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor-league reliever Jaden Woods and the 34th pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Eisert has struggled to find his footing in the big leagues this season, logging a 5.93 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 27.1 innings with the White Sox. Unless a change of scenery sparks a significant turnaround, the 28-year-old southpaw is likely to remain in a middle-relief role with the Pirates.