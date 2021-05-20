Kuhl (shoulder), who pitched for Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, will require another start in the minor leagues before returning to the Pirates, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

He looked good Wednesday, throwing three shutout innings in his first appearance since April 18. Kuhl struck out five batters while allowing only one hit and one walk for Indy. Trevor Cahill (foot) left his start with an injury Wednesday, bringing up the possibility of Kuhl taking his rotation spot, but manager Derek Shelton reiterated that Kuhl will need to make another rehab start after missing the last month.