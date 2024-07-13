Bednar struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 17th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day after recovering from an oblique strain that cost him nearly a month of action, Bednar fired nine of 12 pitches for strikes while topping out at 97.1 mph with his fastball. Aroldis Chapman had a 4.70 ERA over 7.2 innings in his absence while converting three of four save chances, and he should return to set-up duties now that Bednar is healthy.