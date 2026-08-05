Pirates' Evan Sisk: Activated from IL

Pittsburgh reinstated Sisk (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

After missing just over a month due to left elbow inflammation, Sisk will re-join the big-league club Wednesday. The southpaw completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis before returning to a big-league mound. Prior to being sidelined, the 29-year-old posted a career-best 2.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB in 36.1 innings. The Pirates optioned Wilber Dotel to Indianapolis in order to make room for Sisk on the active roster.