The Pirates optioned Sisk to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Acquired from the Royals at the trade deadline, Sisk initially reported to Indianapolis before the Pirates recalled him last Friday. The team wasted no time putting Sisk to work, as he made relief appearances four of the past five days and was charged with three earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four across 3.1 innings. He'll head back to the minors and give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to Johan Oviedo, who was recalled ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.