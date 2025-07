The Pirates acquired Sisk and Callan Moss from the Royals on Thursday in exchange for Bailey Falter, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Sisk has spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, though he did make his MLB debut for the Royals earlier this year and gave up one earned run with an 11:5 K:BB across 5.1 innings. He'll have a clearer path to the big-league bullpen in Pittsburgh.