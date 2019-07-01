Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not expected back soon
The Pirates are expected to continue working through a conservative recovery program with Polanco (shoulder), general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan radio in Pittsburgh.
Because of the team's outfield depth, the 27-year-old will not be rushed back. Huntington acknowledged that Polanco probably came back from shoulder surgery too early in an effort to help the team. "Fatigue set in, inflammation got into his shoulder, altered his swing and throwing," Huntington said. With the team likely to showcase outfielders Corey Dickerson and Melky Cabrera as potential trade deadline targets, Polanco may not return to steady playing time until the beginning of August.
