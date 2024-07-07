The Pirates reinstated Davis (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Davis had made the last three of his five rehab appearances at Indianapolis, so he'll stick around with the affiliate since the Pirates didn't have a spot for him on the 26-man active roster. Joey Bart will continue to serve as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Yasmani Grandal, though with Grandal on an expiring contract and having mustered a lowly .511 OPS over 128 plate appearances on the season, it wouldn't be surprising if he was eventually designated for assignment to make room for Perez at some point after the All-Star break.