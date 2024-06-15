The Pirates placed Davis (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Saturday.
Davis was removed from Friday's 5-2 win over the Rockies with concussion-like symptoms. Jason Delay was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move and should be expected to serve as the primary understudy to Yasmani Grandal at catcher while both Davis and Joey Bart (thumb) are on the shelf.
