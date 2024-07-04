Davis (concussion) will resume a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis was pulled off a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona this past weekend after he experienced recurring concussion symptoms. However, he's evidently passed the necessary protocols and will resume things in Indianapolis. Davis could be ready for activation soon if he can avoid another setback, but he's not a given to return to the big-league roster at that time.