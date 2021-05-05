Pirates' Hunter Owen: Contract selected by Pittsburgh
Owen had his contract selected by the Pirates on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old will receive his first taste of big-league action with Gregory Polanco (undisclosed) landing on the injured list. Owen was promoted to Triple-A in 2019 but struggled at the highest level of the minors with a .622 OPS.
