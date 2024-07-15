Stratton (tricep) will begin a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

The right-hander has been on the shelf since June 14 with a tricep strain but has now reached the final stage of his throwing progression. He'll likely need at least a couple of tune-up outings in the minors before being activated from the 15-day injured list, potentially as soon as Friday, when the Pirates open their second-half schedule. Stratton turned in a 4.26 ERA and 1.11 WHIP while gathering two wins, one save and four holds over 31.2 innings before landing on the IL.