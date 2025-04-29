The Pirates recalled Stratton from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Stratton -- who has allowed seven runs with a 9:4 K:BB in 11.2 innings with Indianapolis this season -- is taking the roster spot vacated by Dennis Santana, who was placed on the bereavement list. He will likely be up only for a few days while Santana is away.
