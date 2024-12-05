Mattson signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mattson appeared in three games for the Pirates last season, during which he allowed three earned runs over 5.1 innings while striking out six batters and walking five. Most of his time was spent at Triple-A Indianapolis, however, where he turned in a 3.19 ERA over 62 frames. The 29-year-old will almost certainly return to Indy to begin the 2025 campaign, though a strong start could earn him another several looks in Pittsburgh's bullpen.