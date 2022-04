Mattson (shoulder) has made three relief appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season, covering three no-hit scoreless innings while striking out three and issuing one walk.

Mattson dealt with a sore right shoulder in spring training, which closed the door on any outside chance he had for making the Orioles' Opening Day roster. After being outrighted off the 40-man roster April 8, Mattson will face an even tougher time making it back in the big leagues even though he's now healthy again.