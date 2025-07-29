The Pirates announced last week that Brannigan underwent season-ending surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Double-A Altoona initially placed Brannigan on the injured list June 14 before the Pirates determined just over a month later that he would need an operation to address his shoulder injury. The 24-year-old infielder is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the next season, but he'll finish the 2025 campaign with a .225/.329/.358 slash line to go with five home runs and nine stolen bases across 237 plate appearances with Altoona.