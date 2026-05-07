Pirates' Jake Mangum: Nursing hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mangum was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks due to left hamstring discomfort, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Mangum was scratched just before first pitch, so he might have tweaked something pregame. The Pirates could have more on his status after the game.
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