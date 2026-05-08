Pirates' Jake Mangum: Placed on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates placed Mangum on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to Wednesday.
Mangum was a late scratch from Thursday's lineup due to a hamstring issue, and additional testing later revealed his injury to be a strain. He'll now be held out of action until at least May 16, and Nick Yorke will come up from Triple-A Indianapolis to replenish Pittsburgh's bench depth.
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