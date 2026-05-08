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The Pirates placed Mangum on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to Wednesday.

Mangum was a late scratch from Thursday's lineup due to a hamstring issue, and additional testing later revealed his injury to be a strain. He'll now be held out of action until at least May 16, and Nick Yorke will come up from Triple-A Indianapolis to replenish Pittsburgh's bench depth.

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