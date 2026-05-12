Pirates' Jhostynxon Garcia: Back healthy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (back) completed his rehab assignment and has returned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Garcia was dealing with lower-back tightness, which had landed him on the 7-day injured list April 17. The Pirates' prospect will look to improve upon the struggles he was going through before the injury stint.
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