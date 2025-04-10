Bart went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Bart delivered the walk-off hit in the bottom of the 13th inning and concluded Pittsburgh's series against the Cardinals with five hits across 11 at-bats. He also tallied three extra-base hits -- including his first homer of the season-- while driving in four. Bart showed signs of breaking out across 282 plate appearances in 2024, and he's performed well at the plate across 45 plate appearances in 2025 while serving as the Pirates' primary catcher.