The Pirates have selected Hartle with the 83rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A southpaw from Wake Forest, Hartle is a big 6-foot-5 hurler, but his 90-mph fastball is his weakest pitch at the moment. Hartle is a pitchability starter with four pitches who may not have pitched up to his abilities as a junior. His slider, changeup and cutter are all useable and he has above-average control.