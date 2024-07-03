Palacios will not be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

It had been previously reported Tuesday that Palacios was bound for the majors, but the team will instead keep him in Indianapolis for now. The 28-year-old outfielder has missed two months of the season due to an injury, but he's posted a .934 OPS since returning from the IL on June 11. If his bat continues to stay hot, it's possible he still gets the call to Pittsburgh at some point -- especially if Jack Suwinski and Michael Taylor continue to struggle in the big leagues.