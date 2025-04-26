Palacios isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
The lefty-hitting Palacios will sit down Saturday against the lefty-throwing Jeffrey Srpings. Michael Taylor will start in right field as a result and bat sixth.
