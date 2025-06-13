The White Sox designated Palacios for assignment Friday.

Palacios has been stuck in a prolonged slump recently, going just 4-for-33 across his last 14 games. His poor performance will now result in him being kicked off the White Sox's 26-man and 40-man rosters, and the team will recall Brooks Baldwin from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the void on the big-league squad. The 29-year-old Palacios owns a .597 OPS through 145 plate appearances this season, making it unlikely another team claims him off waivers.