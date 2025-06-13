White Sox's Joshua Palacios: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palacios is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Palacios is in the midst of a lengthy slump, going 4-for-33 (.121) with 10 strikeouts over his last 14 games, and he'll get the night off Friday to clear his head. Michael Taylor, Luis Robert and Mike Tauchman will fill the outfield from left to right.
