Joshua Palacios: Elects free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palacios elected free agency Friday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.
Palacios lost his spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster in mid-June after slashing .203/.292/.305 across 145 plate appearances for the big club. His OPS improved to .708 while playing in the minors, which may be good enough to attract another minor-league deal during the offseason.
