Palacios is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Boston.
Palacios has been drawing most of the starts in right field against right-handed pitching of late, but he'll take a seat for this one versus Red Sox righty Walker Buehler. Michael Taylor is in right field and batting eighth for the White Sox.
