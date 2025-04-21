Palacios went 1-for-3 with a run scored Sunday against the Red Sox.
Palacios was recalled April 10 to replace Mike Tauchman (hamstring) on the roster. The White Sox have faced a right-handed starter only six times across 10 games since, though Palacios has been in the lineup each of the last five times. He's gone only 3-for-19 since being recalled, but he may have the chance to maintain the role until Tauchman can return.
