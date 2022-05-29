Bruabaker didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-2 victory over San Diego, allowing one unearned run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Brubaker dealt with runners on base in each of his five innings but was able to navigate them unscathed other than an error that led to a run in the second. Despite remaining winless, the 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.57 ERA over his last eight starts while recording 47 strikeouts in 40.1 innings. He'll carry a 4.15 ERA and 1.38 WHIP into a start against Arizona next weekend.