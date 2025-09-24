Brubaker will start Wednesday's contest versus the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He's sliding into the rotation in place of Robbie Ray, who is being shut down. All 16 of Brubaker's appearances in the majors this season have been in relief, but he's gone multiple innings in each of his last five outings and has made eight starts in the minors in 2025, so he's relatively stretched out. Still, the Giants' bullpen will be active in the series finale.