Brubaker tossed four innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Brubaker was given a turn in the rotation after the Giants decided to shut down Robbie Ray for the remainder of the campaign. Brubaker fared okay in the outing, giving up a pair of third-inning runs but getting through four frames on 68 pitches and notching four punchouts. This was the right-hander's first start of the season, though he'd thrown at least two innings in each of his previous five appearances coming into Wednesday. If Brubaker doesn't enter in any of the Giants' final three games -- a distinct possibility given his pitch count Wednesday -- he'll finish the campaign with a 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB over 28.2 innings during his time with the Giants.