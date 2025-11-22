Brubaker signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brubaker enjoyed his most successful season in the majors while working primarily as a reliever in 2025, logging a 3.77 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 28.2 innings between the Yankees and Giants. The 32-year-old righty will likely compete for a rotation spot during spring training, though he could also be used as a long reliever again if he misses the cut.