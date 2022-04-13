Hayes went 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Hayes most notably drove in teammate Hoy Park with a single in the fourth inning, his third knock of the game. After signing a long-term extension with the Pirates earlier this month, the 25-year-old has started off the 2022 campaign red-hot, going 9-for-18 from the plate in the first five contests. If Hayes can keep swinging a hot bat to go with his elite defensive ability, he has the tools to become one of the top third basemen in MLB.