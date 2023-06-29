Hayes (back) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible next week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes landed on the injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday, because of a lower back issue that had kept him out of the Pirates' lineup since Saturday. It's not a serious concern, though, and it sounds like he will be ready to rock for the final stretch of games leading into the All-Star break. Jared Triolo is getting a brief audition at third base in Hayes' absence.