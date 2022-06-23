Hayes is being evaluated for a left shoulder injury following Thursday's 8-7 win over the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-5 with his third home run of the season, two RBI and two additional runs in the Pirates' victory.

Hayes appeared to jam his left shoulder while sliding into home during the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday, and a better idea of his diagnosis should be known after he's evaluated by the team doctors. If the 25-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Yu Chang and Diego Castillo are the top candidates for increased playing time at third base.