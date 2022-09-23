site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Misses second straight start
RotoWire Staff
Sep 23, 2022
Hayes isn't starting Friday against the Cubs.
Hayes didn't start Thursday against the Cubs either, but came in as a pinch hitter and got hit by a pitch before stealing a base. Rodolfo Castro will slide over to the hot corner for Hayes and Ji-hwan Bae will start at second base, batting ninth.
