Ortiz (3-2) picked up the win Friday against the Rockies, yielding one run on seven hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out three.

After Carmen Mlodzinski tossed a scoreless opening frame, Ortiz entered in the second for a scheduled bullpen day. The Pittsburgh righty held his own at Coors Field in his longest outing of the season, firing 69 pitches en route to his first win since May 5, which also came against Colorado. Ortiz has been a dependable option in the Pirates bullpen, throwing 43 innings with a 2.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB.