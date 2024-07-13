Ortiz did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-2 win over the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Ortiz tossed five scoreless innings before allowing an RBI single in the sixth. He was pulled just shy of a quality start at 94 pitches and has now yielded a total of two earned runs in his three opportunities to start this season. While it is unclear if the 25-year-old will remain in the rotation after the All-Star break, he has certainly earned it with a 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 57:19 K:BB across 66.2 innings this season.