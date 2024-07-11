Perez (1-5) allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Brewers.

Perez gave up two runs in the first inning, and his start was punctuated by a Rhys Hoskins solo home run in the fifth. Consistency has been an issue for Perez since he returned from a groin injury -- he's given up 12 runs over 16 innings since his return, though he's allowed just two homers over three starts in that span. The veteran southpaw is at a 5.15 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 57:25 K:BB through 73.1 innings over 14 starts this season.