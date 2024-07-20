Perez did not factor into the decision Friday against the Phillies, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Perez was spared the loss after Pittsburgh rallied for a walk-off win, though it's been a tough go for the left-hander of late -- Perez has allowed 18 runs across 19.2 innings in his last four outings. Overall, he's 1-5 on the year with a 5.61 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 61:27 K:BB across 15 starts (77 innings). Perez will look to get on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week at home against St. Louis.