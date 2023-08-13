Kranick (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Kranick has been working his way back from a Tommy John procedure that he underwent in June 2022, and is now set to begin the final stage of his rehab process. Kranick will likely require multiple starts in the minors before returning to Pittsburgh, but he could be back by early September if all goes well during his assignment. The 26-year-old righty holds a 5.56 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 43.2 innings across his big-league career.